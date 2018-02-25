By Trend

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution introducing a 30-day truce on Syrian territory to allow the medical evacuation of those injured and provide access to number of regions for humanitarian convoys, Sputnik reported.

The resolution urges all parties to conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the whole territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered humanitarian deliverers as well as medical evacuation.

The ceasefire regime does not cover military operations against Daesh, al-Qaeda, and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) terrorist groups.