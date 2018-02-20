By Kamila Aliyeva

The volume of gold reserves in Tajikistan over the past eight years increased six-fold.

The gold reserve of Tajikistan as of February 2018 was 15.6 tonnes, according to the World Gold Council. At the beginning of 2010, the country's gold reserves were 2.6 tonnes, and back in 2000 - only 200 kilograms.

At present, gold reserves in the total volume of Tajikistan's national gold and currency reserves account for 49.2 percent. The Central Asian country takes the 63rd place on a global scale in terms of its gold reserves.

In recent years, Tajikistan has been producing record gold volumes for the country’s years of independence. The total volume of metal produced in 2016-2017 was 10.5 tons.

According to the Ministry of Industry of Tajikistan, the average annual growth rate of gold production in the country over the past four years is 20 percent. The gold reserve is managed by the central bank and the Ministry of Finance.

Tajikistan's gold assets contain 137 deposits of industrial gold and 127 deposits of non-industrial gold. Tajikistan has registered a new record in gold production in 2017 as the country extracted 5.5 tonnes.

The Central Asian nation has 10 gold producers, the biggest ones being Zarafshon (70 percent of all gold extracted in the country), Aprelevka, Tilloi Tochik, Odina Group and Pakrut.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz