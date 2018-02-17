By Trend

Representatives of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan once again discussed delimitation and demarcation of the Tajik-Uzbek state border, TajikTA news agency reported.

On Feb. 7-16, the Jizzakh city of Uzbekistan hosted a regular meeting of working groups of the Tajik and Uzbek government delegations on delimitation and demarcation of the state border, according to the report.

During the talks held in anticipation of the Tajik-Uzbek meeting at the highest level, the parties continued to define the state borderline, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said.

A protocol was signed following the talks.