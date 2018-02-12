By Trend

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, who is in Delhi on a working visit, held a meeting with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

As continuation of the regular Uzbek-Indian dialogue at various levels, the ministers discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, certain topics of regional cooperation.

The sides noted the growing interest among Uzbek and Indian political, business and other circles in the further strengthening of cooperation between the two countries. Foremost, they talked about creating conditions and mutual support of contacts between Uzbek and Indian entrepreneurs, representing leading firms and companies.

Kamilov informed the Indian minister about the progress in preparation for the upcoming international Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan “The Peace Process, Security Cooperation and Regional Connectivity”. At the meeting, they also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

The Indian side fully supported the initiative of Uzbekistan to host the Tashkent forum on Afghanistan.

