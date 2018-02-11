By Trend

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message Feb. 11.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations in the political, trade and economic, transport and communication, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other areas.

The two ministers reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening and expanding the Uzbek-Iranian relations in all spheres of mutual interest.

During the exchange of views on regional issues, special attention was paid to the development of the Afghan situation, including the agenda of the forthcoming international conference on Afghanistan, titled “Peace process, cooperation in the field of security and regional cooperation on Afghanistan”, to be held in Tashkent.

Issues of cooperation within the UN, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other international organizations were also discussed at the meeting.