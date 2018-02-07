By Trend

From May 1, foreign passengers traveling through Uzbekistan will be provided upon arrival with short-term entry visas for 72 hours.

This measure is stipulated by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s decree on measures for the development of inbound tourism.

According to the document, foreign passengers must have an air ticket and visa (if necessary) to a third country as well as pay consular fees.

The Uzbek Cabinet of Ministers will have to determine a list of countries the citizens of which will be provided with short stay visas upon arrival.

A Call Center Service will be created until March 1 to render necessary assistance to tourists.

The number of tourists who visited Uzbekistan in 2017 exceeded 2.5 million, which is 24 percent more than in 2016. More than 100 hotels launched activity in 2017.

---

