By Trend:

Iranian intelligence ministry has announced that its forces have seized 2,869 kilos of drugs in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

The ministry’s announcement described the drug consignment as “the biggest shipment of captured drugs over the recent years”.

The report added that the shipment was trafficked into Iran from a foreign country, without naming it.

The ministry said that the traffickers carried out the shipment in two Toyota vehicles.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz