The Uzbek Ministry for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications held negotiations with the representative of the regional department of Deloitte Christopher Armitage which focused on the involvement of Deloitte in developing a national concept in the field of ICT.

In particular, the issue of studying best international practices and applying it in Uzbekistan was considered, according to the message on the ministry's website.

The future concept should cover such areas as telecommunications infrastructure, e-government, information security, innovation, mail, logistics and e-commerce. This will also include the issues of education, training and retraining of personnel.

Since 2018, Uzbekistan has refused to approve annual investment programs, preferring long-term investment strategies. The industries and regions are tasked to develop a ten-year investment attraction strategy. At the same time, forecasted demographic indicators and unique “growth points” for each region or industry should be taken into account.

Later, long-term plans for the development of industries and regions will make it possible to compile short-term three-year programs. It is planned to start operating in accordance with them in 2019.

