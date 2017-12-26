By Trend

The exchange rate in Uzbekistan, established on Dec. 26, shows that three major exchange currencies (USD, euro, ruble) show small growth.

According to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, the official USD exchange rate today is 8,120.07 soums, while a week ago it was 8,101.62 soums.

The new euro exchange rate is 9,624.72 soums, which is also an increase compared to 9,528.32 soums a week earlier.

The weekly rate and the rate of the Russian ruble increased slightly from 137.93 soums to 139.30 soums per ruble.

According to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, these rates of foreign currencies are established for accounting, statistical and other reporting on currency transactions, as well as the calculation of customs and other mandatory payments.

The rates are set without obligations of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan to buy or sell currencies at this rate.

