Kazakhstan offers Azerbaijan to explore possibilities of implementing joint gas projects

6 August 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

"Kazakhstan supports the expansion of cooperation in the field of gas with Azerbaijan and other countries in the Central Asian region."

Azernews reports that this statement was made by Almasadam Satkaliyev, the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

During his speech at the first meeting of energy ministers of Asian countries in Astana today, the minister noted that Kazakhstan is currently beginning to implement a global project focused on the development and transmission of green energy in collaboration with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

He added that the country is actively discussing the construction of the Kambarata SES-1 large-scale hydropower plant with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

"In this regard, I propose that we consider the possibilities of implementing similar projects, particularly in the gas sector, with the countries in the region," A. Satkaliyev stated.

According to him, Central Asian countries are currently facing global instability in energy resource supply, fluctuations in oil and gas prices, and other challenges.

"To ensure reliable energy supply, we need to develop mechanisms related to forecasting and managing these challenges, as well as strengthen cooperation among our countries," the Kazakh minister suggested.

He also urged his colleagues to intensify efforts to enhance cooperation by expanding energy trade opportunities, developing low-carbon initiatives, achieving carbon neutrality, and ensuring a phased energy transition.

