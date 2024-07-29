Oil price increases in global markets

29 July 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Brent oil for October 2024 increased by 0.55% to USD 80.72 per barrel during trading operations on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, Azernews reports.

On the New York NYMEX commodity exchange, the price of 1 barrel of WTI brand oil for export in September this year increased by 0.51% and amounted to 77.55 US dollars per 1 barrel.

These price movements are influenced by various factors including global supply dynamics, economic conditions, geopolitical events, and market sentiment.

