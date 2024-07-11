Azerbaijan exports half of its gas output in 1H2024

11 July 2024 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

In the initial six months of 2024, Azerbaijan's gas production totaled 25.1 billion cubic meters, according to Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Azernews reports.

Shahbazov noted on his X page that this amount reflects a 4.3 percent increase compared to last year's corresponding period. Out of the country's total gas production, 12.7 billion cubic meters were exported.

Additionally, Shahbazov stated that Azerbaijan produced 14.4 million tons of oil and condensate during the first half of the year, with exports amounting to 11.9 million tons.

Azerbaijan's energy sector continues to be a cornerstone of its economy, and gas and oil production developments are closely monitored domestically and internationally due to their economic implications.

