Global oil markets see mixed trends

20 June 2024 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Oil prices on global exchanges moved in opposite directions today, Azernews repoorts.

The price of Brent crude, traded on London's ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures), rose slightly by $0.1 to reach $85.17 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of Light crude on the New York NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell by $0.15, settling at $81.42 per barrel.

These price movements highlight the volatility and sensitivity of oil markets to a range of economic, geopolitical, and environmental factors, which can swiftly impact supply and demand dynamics globally.

---

