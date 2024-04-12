Uzbekneftegaz shares data on exports for 1Q2024

12 April 2024 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

The value of Uzbekneftegaz's (Uzbekistan's state oil and gas company) exports amounted to $158.5 million from January through March 2024.

The data from Uzbekneftegaz shows that this indicator exceeded the projected number by 123 percent, or $29.7 million, during this period.

The company's estimated export volume was $128.8 million.

Meanwhile, the volume of Uzbekistan's exports of goods and services (besides non-monetary gold) amounted to $2.31 billion from January through February 2024, which is more than 14.9 percent year-on-year.

The data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that the main export partners of goods and services in the foreign trade turnover were Russia, China, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, France, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan from January through 2024. Their share in the total volume of exports reached 42.1 percent.

In the structure of exports, 79.9 percent are goods, of which industrial goods account for 16.8 percent, food products and live animals for 6.5 percent, and chemicals and similar products for 6.6 percent. Other types of goods amount to 36.4 percent.

Furthermore, the total volume of Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to over $9.89 billion from January through February this year. Imports reached $6.28 billion (an increase of 8.7 percent).

---

