The Agdam Mechanical Irrigation Management of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC has announced the results of the Procurement of Fuel Products tender, Azernews reports.

The winner of the tender is SOCAR Petroleum LLC. A contract worth AZN456,000 ($268,235.29) has been signed with the winning company.

Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC is responsible for managing water resources, irrigation systems, and land reclamation projects in Azerbaijan. It plays a crucial role in the country's agricultural sector by ensuring efficient water distribution and land management practices.

SOCAR Petroleum LLC, as a result of the successful and effective reforms carried out by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in the economy of Azerbaijan, including in the oil sector, to organize the purchase and sale of oil products in the territory of Azerbaijan and to implement quality supply services in accordance with international standards and multi-field transport infrastructure, was founded in 2008 and started its commercial activity under the brand "SOCAR".

SOCAR Petroleum LLC builds and operates gas stations based on projects that meet modern requirements, integrated with appropriate service areas that reflect the latest achievements of science and technology.

