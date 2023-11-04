Azerbaijan reveals revenues from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli & Shahdaniz fields

4 November 2023 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFDF) has announced revenues from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field block and Shahdaniz field for the first 10 months of the current year, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.