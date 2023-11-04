Azernews.Az

Saturday November 4 2023

Azerbaijan reveals revenues from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli & Shahdaniz fields

4 November 2023 14:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals revenues from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli & Shahdaniz fields
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFDF) has announced revenues from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field block and Shahdaniz field for the first 10 months of the current year, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more