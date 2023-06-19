Azerbaijani Energy Minister meets with Secretary General of OPEC

19 June 2023 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parvis Shahbazov received Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Minister.

Stating that Haitham Al Ghais is paying a maiden visit to Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbaz noted that they had effective discussions with the Secretary General on our cooperation in the OPEC plus format, preventive measures aimed at stability in the oil market.

Also, the Minister underlined that OPEC highly appreciates the initiative and activities of Azerbaijan.

