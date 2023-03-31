Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss gas supply, green energy

31 March 2023 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Hungaria Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó within the framework of the 3rd meeting of energy ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

The meeting discussed the issues related to cooperation in the OST format, the Agreement on strategic partnership in the field of development and transmission of green energy between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania, and the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on natural gas cooperation.

The meeting heard that the gas supply to Hungary will start by the end of 2023. Also, opinions were exchanged regarding the necessary measures for the implementation of the green energy corridor project, which includes the production of green energy in the Caspian Sea, the laying of various lines for the transmission of this energy, the laying of a cable through the bottom of the Black Sea, and its delivery to the world markets.

During the conversation, the possibilities of expanding the participation of MOL company in the development of oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan were also considered.

