Azerbaijani oil prices increase

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.87 on November 11 compared to the previous price, reaching $98.47 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 11 amounted to $96.29 per barrel, up by $2.51 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $66.6 per barrel on November 11, growing by $2.31 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $2.22 compared to the previous price and made up $96.78 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on November 12)

