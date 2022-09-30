Azerbaijani oil prices increase

30 September 2022 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.68 on September 29 compared to the previous price, amounting to $92.85 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 29 amounted to $91.14 per barrel, up by $2.64 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $63.90 per barrel on September 29, growing by $2.83 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $3.52 compared to the previous price and made up $89.81 per barrel.

