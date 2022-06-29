bp safely completes East Azeri planned maintenance program

29 June 2022 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project advises that as part of its ACG annual work program it implemented planned maintenance (turnaround - TAR) works on the East Azeri platform, Azernews reports.

In accordance with the plan, production from the East Azeri platform was suspended on June 13 for 15 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken. The program was safely and successfully completed on June 27.

During the TAR, various projects such as flare ignition system upgrade, nucleonic sources replacement and critical repair works were undertaken.

The program scope also included some of the required brownfield works associated with the spare power scope on the East Azeri platform and the gas insulated switchgear (GIS) module installation to allow the ACE platform to draw power from the Azeri field optimising power generation across the assets.

"This was a routine, planned programme and was part of normal operations. The planning phase of the program started in 2021 and these activities were included in the 2022 Annual Work Program and Budget. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast," the company reports.

It should be noted that the production from the other ACG platforms, as well as the platforms on the Shah Deniz field, Sangachal Terminal operations and export operations via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP and SCPX) continued as normal.

"These planned events deliver routine inspection, maintenance and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage," the statement reads.

BP opened its first office in Baku in June 1992 and has since then contributed to Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector through operating projects, such as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP).

