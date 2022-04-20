By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $0.54 on April 19 compared to the previous price, settling at $109.76 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on April 19 amounted to $107.79 per barrel, down by $0.49 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.44 per barrel on April 19, reduced by $0.68 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $0.92 compared to the previous price and made up $105.65 per barrel.



