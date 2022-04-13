By Trend

The Azerbaijani state oil company (SOCAR) refutes information that it intends to acquire a controlling stake in the Serbian NIS oil company, SOCAR told Trend.

"In recent days, the Serbian media have reported that SOCAR is interested in acquiring a controlling stake in the Serbian NIS oil company. We declare that this information is not true," the company said.

Earlier, Serbian media reported that SOCAR is in contact with the Serbian government, as well as with the Russian company Gazpromneft, which owns a controlling stake in NIS.

EU banned the sale and transportation of crude oil through its territory to companies, the majority owner of which is Russia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz