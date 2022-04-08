By Trend

Representatives of Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) held regular online meeting within the two-stage cooperation action plan for 2022, Trend reports via AERA.

During the meeting, Hikmat Hasanov, head of the Strategic Planning and Innovation Department of AERA, and Mustafa Yavuzdemir, energy expert of EMRA, spoke about the importance of sharing experiences.

Another Energy Expert of EMRA Alaaddin Emre Evgallioglu made a presentation on the history of the wholesale electricity market in Turkey.

Evgallioglu also spoke about the current situation in the electricity market, the statistical indicators of market participants and the formation of wholesale electricity prices.

Besides, EMRA Energy Expert Ibrahim Oguz Odabash shared Turkey's experience in regulating tariffs in the electricity market with the Azerbaijani side, and also informed the meeting participants about the tariffs applied in the Turkish electricity market.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz