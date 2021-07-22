By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) has put into operation a highly productive well No.123 in the Bulla Deniz field, Day.az has reported.

The well No. 123 was drilled to a depth of 6,132 meters at the Bulla Deniz field in 2017, and to date, it has produced 104,000 tons of condensate and 472 million cubic meters of gas.

“Recently, a natural decline in daily gas production of up to 150,000 cubic meters has been registered at the well, and additional measures have become necessary. As a result of geological measures, the well was put into operation with a flow rate of 120 tons of condensate and 500,000 cubic meters of natural gas,” the company reported.

Moreover, the well is expected to be operated until 2041. Overall, more than 700,000 tons of condensate and over 3 billion cubic meters of gas are expected to be produced.

The Bulla Deniz field was discovered in 1975. Currently, about 700 tons of oil condensate and 3 million cubic meters of gas are produced from 13 wells per day. It is planned to drill 17 more wells as part of a full-scale field development plan. Each well is expected to produce 100 tons of condensate and 500,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz