By Trend

Special groups for gas supply of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories have been created, determined by the Presidential Administration, Director General of the Azerigas Production Association Ruslan Aliyev said, Trend reports on Apr.30.

According to Aliyev, Azerigas continues to operate within the Energy Ministry’s group.

"There are our representatives in the working group. At present, an inventory is being carried out, and we are awaiting instructions on further work," added the CEO.

The territories had been liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz