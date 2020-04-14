By Trend

The monthly limit of electricity consumed by Azerbaijan’s population at a preferential rate has been increased since April, Head of the Information Technologies Department of Azerishig OJSC Galib Hamidov told Trend.

Hamidov said that the limit of electricity consumed by citizens will be increased by 100 kilowatt hours from April through May 2020.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the limit of energy consumption at the preferential rate was increased from 300 kilowatt hours to 400 kilowatt hours.

Payments should not be confused, because receipts for payments in April were calculated for March. Therefore, the receipts at the beginning of April indicate a limit of 300 kilowatt hours. In May and June, the limit will be 400 kilowatt hours.

The limit of electricity provided at a reduced rate for the population was 300 kilowatt hours, while in April and May it will be increased to 400 kilowatt hours.

