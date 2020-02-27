By Trend

The exhibitions have a positive effect on the development of alternative energy and attract new local and foreign investors in this sphere, Farid Mammadov, director of Iteca Caspian LLC, told Trend.

"Of course, the exhibitions and conferences in the field of alternative energy have a positive impact on the development of the sphere, stimulate the growth of research and the influx of investments," Mammadov added.

"Exhibitions are always at the forefront of the industry. Over 7,000 visitors attend these events every year. Participation in exhibitions gives the companies a chance to acquire new contacts and find investors. The exhibition also becomes the link between science and industry, developers and investors. This year the exhibition will be held on June 2-4."

"During this period, Baku became the hub of the energy industry," Mammadov said. "The exhibition is supported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy. We work very closely with Azerenergy company, which also officially supports the Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition."

"We are interested in the current needs of the market, local companies and are trying to develop these spheres within the exhibition," the director said. "This year, Azerenergy representatives will take part in the exhibition by using a stand and will demonstrate innovations in the electric power industry."

Mammadov also stressed that since the creation of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iteca Caspian company has established very good relations with it.

"Throughout the past year, a joint stand of representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises with the support of the Agency has been presented at various exhibitions," the director said. "We have received many positive reviews and the Agency thinks that the exhibitions have a positive impact on the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan."

"This year we will continue to work in terms of attracting and stimulating participation on particularly favorable terms through the Agency at the exhibition in Azerbaijan," the director said.

"The Agency’s joint stand will also be organized at the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition, to be held at the Baku Expo Center in June," Mammadov added.

"Helping small and medium-sized enterprises to become part of such well-known international exhibitions as the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition, the Agency gives an opportunity to demonstrate its developments, offers and services to a wide and professional audience of these big exhibitions," the director said.

"Of course, now we are observing how small and medium-sized enterprises are actively participating in exhibitions, which testifies to the sustainable development of the economy," the director said.

"Of course, representatives of medium and small enterprises may come to the exhibition as visitors and learn about current trends of the industry, but the main goal is to demonstrate the services at international exhibitions," Mammadov added.

The Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition is held in Azerbaijan for the tenth consecutive year and another anniversary will be marked this year.

