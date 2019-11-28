By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR is expanding its network of filling stations throughout Azerbaijan. Recently, it has increased the number of petrol stations operating under the SOCAR brand to 30.

According to the information posted on the official website of SOCAR Petroleum, a new SOCAR brand filling station was opened in Yevlakh-Zagatala highway in the village of Chaigaragoyunli in Sheki on November 25.

The station has been provided with facilities to fill four small vehicles and two large trucks with fuel at the same time. Three fuel dispensers are installed at the station for the sale of Premium and A-92 and diesel fuel.

Director General of SOCAR Petroleum Toghrul Seyidov has said that in accordance with the presidential decree on the approval of the State Program on Socio-Economic Development of the Regions, SOCAR Petroleum CJSC strengthens its efforts to open new workplaces in different districts across the country and increases employment opportunities in those regions.

Moreover, SOCAR Petroleum is planning to increase the number of petrol stations operating in Azerbaijan to 31 by the end of 2019.

It should be noted that, SOCAR Petroleum was established in January 2008 and is engaged in the retail trade of petroleum products, expanding the network of filling stations under the SOCAR brand. The company opened its first filling station in Azerbaijan back in May 2010.

The company provides consumers six types of fuel: AI-95 Premium gasoline that meets environmental standards Euro-4, AI -92 (Euro-2), AI -98 Super (Euro-5), as well as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and diesel fuel. Besides it, there is also a compressed natural gas (CNG) filling station on the Zigh-Hovsan highway, where the sale of CNG fuel is uninterrupted.

Currently, SOCAR is the only producer of oil products in the country and operates more than 370 filling stations in Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine as well.

In 2018, the revenues of SOCAR from operations in Azerbaijan amounted to $3.8 billion (23.1 percent up), in Turkey – $2.8 billion (0.9 percent up), in the United Arab Emirates – $1.3 billion (77.6 percent up), in Georgia – $647 million (5.2 percent down), and in other countries – $941 billion (44.5 percent up).

SOCAR is among the world's 50 largest oil companies. Its mission is to ensure the energy security of Azerbaijan. Established in 1992, SOCAR aimed at manage Azerbaijan's oil resources on the basis of a single state policy, to improve the management structure of the oil industry and to ensure the development of fuel and energy complex.

