By Trend

Bulgaria considers the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) and Adria LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas terminal on the island of Krk in Croatia) equally important projects, said Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov as he met with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb, Trend reports citing Bulgarian media.

The Bulgarian prime minister stressed that the two countries should jointly support the European policy for strengthening the energy infrastructure and the development of projects aimed at diversification of natural gas routes and sources.

“We consider equally important the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector and the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal on the island of Krk in Croatia, Prime Minister Borissov stressed,” said Borissov.

He pointed out that in the same context, the project for the construction of a gas hub on the territory of Bulgaria aims to create the necessary infrastructure connecting the EU gas markets with the countries of the Energy Community (Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina).

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria project envisages a two-stage development.

In the first stage, the pipeline capacity will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.7 billion cubic meters will be offered for the long-term market, the remaining share of 0.3 billion cubic meters in the short term.

In a second phase, also depending on the evolution of the market, the capacity of the pipeline can be increased to 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas thanks to the addition of a compression station: 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas 0.5 billion cubic meters of short-term gas will be offered for long-term products.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz