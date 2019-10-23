By Rasana Gasimova

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor project that will take Caspian energy resources to European market, has transported nearly 1.798 billion cubic meters of gas in January-September 2019, SOCAR told local media.

In 2018, 916.4 million cubic meters of gas were transported through TANAP. Over 2.7 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas was delivered through this pipeline from June 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

According to Zaur Gahramanov, the CEO of SOCAR Turkey Energy (SOCAR’s Turkish subsidiary), gas supplies via TANAP amount to 3 billion cubic meters in 2019, since 2020 the annual supply will amount to 6 billion cubic meters.

According to SOCAR’s forecasts, the TANAP gas pipeline will cover 12% of Turkey’s gas needs.

Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor, is an indispensable infrastructure project to address energy security problem.

The aim of the TANAP project is to bring natural gas produced at Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz-2 gas field and other areas of the Caspian Sea to Turkey and Europe. The TANAP Project along with the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) form the elements of the Southern Gas Corridor.

With a total length of 850 kilometers, the initial output of the TANAP pipeline is 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Six billion cubic meters of the amount will be used to meet Turkey's demands, while the remaining 10 billion cubic meters will be sent to Europe.

After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), gas will arrive in Europe around early 2020.

TANAP will run from Azerbaijan, the Turkish border with Georgia, through 20 Turkish provinces including Kars, Erzurum, Erzincan, Bayburt, Gumushane, Giresun, Sivas, Yozgat, Kırsehir, Kırıkkale, Ankara, Eskisehir, Bilecik, Kutahya, Bursa, Balıkesir, Canakkale, Tekirdag and Edirne until it ends at the Greek border. From this point, the TAP pipeline will convey natural gas to European nations.

TANAP became ready for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from July 1, 2019.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Energy - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

