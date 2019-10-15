By Trend

From Oct. 15, production on the West Chirag platform has been suspended for about 15 days, Trend reports.

The suspension of production is associated with inspection and project work. Particularly, the program includes various flare and control systems upgrade projects.

The operation is included in the annual work program, budget and production plan for Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field.

Production on other ACG platforms (Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri, Chirag and Deepwater Gunashli) and on the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms of the Shah Deniz field, operations at the Sangachal terminal, as well as export operations through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and South Caucasus pipelines will continue as usual.

