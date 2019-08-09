By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor, is an indispensable infrastructure project to address energy security issues today and in the future.

The aim of the TANAP project is to bring natural gas produced at Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz-2 gas field and other areas of the Caspian Sea to Turkey and Europe. The TANAP Project along with the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) form the elements of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Thanks to various initiatives and achievements in the field of environmental protection, the TANAP project has received another international award - The Green World Awards 2019 from UK’s The Green Organization.

Earlier, TANAP has been honored with two other international awards such as the U.S. based Communitas Award and the UK’s International CSR Excellence Award.

With a total length of 850 kilometers, the initial throughput of the TANAP pipeline is 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Six billion cubic meters of the amount will be used to meet Turkey's demands, while the remaining 10 billion cubic meters will be sent to Europe.

After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), gas will arrive in Europe around the beginning of 2020.

TANAP will run from Azerbaijan, the Turkish border with Georgia, will run through 20 Turkish provinces including Kars, Erzurum, Erzincan, Bayburt, Gumushane, Giresun, Sivas, Yozgat, Kırsehir, Kırıkkale, Ankara, Eskisehir, Bilecik, Kutahya, Bursa, Balıkesir, Canakkale, Tekirdag and Edirne until it ends at the Greek border. From this point, the TAP pipeline will connect to convey natural gas to European nations.

TANAP became ready for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from July 1, 2019.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Energy - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

Azerbaijan and Turkey effectively use their economic and energy capabilities as well as the geopolitical position to expand bilateral and regional cooperation.

The two countries have gained good experience in the implementation of large-scale projects of international importance, which are well known in the region and the world such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, TANAP, the Southern Gas Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

