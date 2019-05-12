By Trend

All injured as a result of the explosion in “Israfil Huseynov” vessel in the Caspian Sea were transferred to the specialized hospitals of Turkey, Italy, France and UK on May 11, Italy’s Saipem company told Trend.

“Saipem company has organized medical evacuation for 11 personnel injured as a result of the incident on board the “Israfil Huseynov” vessel in Caspian Sea. All injured personnel on May 11, 2019 have been transferred to the specialized hospitals of Turkey, Italy, France and UK. Three other less injured persons who were able to travel independently have also safely reached their home countries with the passenger planes the same day,” said the company.

Saipem deeply regrets to advise that one person who has been in most critical conditions has passed away in the hospital of France this morning.

Additionally Saipem informs that all other injured persons are not in the life threatening condition.

On May 8 in the evening, an explosion occurred on the vessel “Israfil Huseynov” operated by Saipem for pipelaying in the Caspian Sea in the framework of the Shah Deniz II project.

In the early hours of morning on May 9, the transportation to hospital of the fourteen people involved in the accident, all employees of the Saipem Group, was completed.

The company said the incident was related to maintenance operations on an item of equipment during pipe-laying activities.

