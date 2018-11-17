By Trend

The filling volume of underground gas storage facilities in Azerbaijan in 2018 exceeded the figures for 2017 by 500 million cubic meters, said Rahman Gurbanov, vice president for oil and gas transportation and gas facilities at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

In total, to date, more than three billion cubic meters of gas have been supplied to gas storage facilities, Gurbanov said at a press conference on Nov. 16.

This will ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the population during the winter months, he added.

"We use about 15-16 million cubic meters of gas per day from underground gas storage facilities, which exceeds last year’s 12 million cubic meters," he said.

In January-September 2018, SOCAR exported 871.8 million cubic meters of gas, which is 0.5 percent more than in 2017. Currently, SOCAR’s gas storage facilities contain about three billion cubic meters of gas reserved for the winter.

SOCAR includes such production unions as Azneft (enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

