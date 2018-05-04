Trend:

Construction of SOCAR GPC complex, consisting of gas processing and polymer factories, is scheduled to start in late 2018 - early 2019, stated the presentation of Sulaco Company, made May 4 at the public hearing of the Report on assessment of environmental impact of the project.

It is noted that one of the objectives of this project is the purification and processing of natural gas to higher international standards.

"At the exit, the complex will annually produce 9.1 billion cubic meters of purified gas, 600,000 tons of low-and high-pressure polyethylene, 130,000 tons of propylene, 42,000 tons of benzene, and 25,000 tons of gasoline. Also, 32,000 tons of butene-1 and 21,000 tons of hexene-1 will be produced for internal use," the presentation says.

The complex will be located in the village of Sangachal on the territory of 305 hectares, and 250 hectares will be allocated only for construction.

"Necessary seismic and geophysical studies have been carried out here. The necessary infrastructure will be created on the territory of the factory: in addition to production facilities, it will include a warehouse for catalysts and chemicals, a flare system, a fuel gas system, a system for storing, loading and unloading hydrocarbons. It is expected that the construction of the facility will begin in late 2018 - early 2019. Up to 15,000 people will be employed at the peak of construction, and up to 2,000 people will be employed during the operation period," said the report.

The environmental impact assessment report was prepared by the winner of the tender - the Turkish Golders Associates Company and the local subcontractor Sulaco Consulting and Engineering Company.

Engineering and construction works within the framework of SOCAR GPC project are planned by HQC Company, which has extensive experience in the field of design, procurement and construction within the framework of projects, with the support of Azerbaijani companies.

It is planned that Technip Company will present a license for the use of Cryomax technology for 97 percent purification of C2 and technology for steam cracking. The Axens technology will be used in the production of butene-1, the SinopTech technology - in the production of hexene-1, and the Univation license - for the production of polyethylene.

The cost of the project, according to initial estimates, is approximately $4 billion.

The ING Bank of the Netherlands, the State Development Bank of China and the Russian "Gazprombank" act as financial advisers to SOCAR GPC. The US Vinson & Elkins Company is an international legal consultant, and PSG Company is engaged as a legal consultant in Azerbaijan.

