A plenary session, titled "Current and further situation of the Balkan region: basis of regional security or a new geopolitical chessboard", took place within the 6th Global Baku Forum on March 16.

The session was moderated by former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumcia, while Albanian President Ilir Meta addressed it.

Noting that throughout the history, the Balkans have undergone many changes and wars, and therefore these countries should learn from the past, Meta said that presently stability prevails in the region and this is a good opportunity to build a happy future.

He said that joining the European Union is an important issue for the countries of the region. Peace has been achieved in the region as a result of regional cooperation, he added.

Meta further noted that TAP and TANAP projects are important and are a great contribution to energy security.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon, in turn, said various phenomena are taking place in the world today. This includes both natural disasters, and cataclysms, conflicts, terrorist acts, etc. The lack of a unified approach to such phenomena further exacerbates the situation. Big powers cannot agree among themselves and this affects small states, he said, noting that the Balkans also belong to such regions.

Hungarian Minister of State for Security Policy and International Cooperation Istvan Mikola, for his part, noted that presently the situation is somewhat difficult in the Balkans due to illegal migrants.

Given the seriousness of the issue, it is important that the problem be the focus of attention of the whole world, he said.

Albania's ex-president Bujar Nishani reminded that great historic events took place in the Balkans.

"The Balkans is a knot connecting Europe and Asia. Although the history is changing, the political interests regarding the Balkans remain the same. It is gratifying that peace has been achieved in the region, but some problems are still awaiting resolution," he said.

Former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic noted that today the Balkans are exposed to both internal and external influences. He said this is in many cases linked with the weakness of the economy.

"The fact that the region for many years was a site of war also had an impact on this. Therefore, it is necessary to implement a number of reforms in the region," he said.

Former Bulgarian President Petar Stoyanov noted that a number of countries in the region have applied for membership in the European Union.

"We want to see the stable Balkans that meet European standards. This region is an integral part of Europe and here must also be stability and development as in other European countries," he said.

Former Serbian Prime Minister Mirko Cvetkovic said that even developed countries are experiencing great difficulties during decay, and in smaller states, this is even more visible.

Therefore, the Balkans, consisting of small states, must together fight against such phenomena, according to him.

The panel continued with discussions.

