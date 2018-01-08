By Trend

Europe wants to have diversification of gas supply, new sources and new routes, said European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic.

“What we have highlighted from the beginning is, that from an energy security perspective we want to have diversification of supply, we want to have new sources, new routes and new suppliers,” Sefcovic told the Energy Post.

Talking about the Russian-initiated Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the EU commissioner noted that this project raised political issues – including energy security, respect for EU law and for Europe’s energy strategies – to the highest level.

“We have such a lot of political concerns on this project, I believe that the best way to try and resolve it is through negotiation,” he added.

This is while Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. Southern Gas Corridor projects were again included in the third list of the Projects of Common Interest (PCI), released by the European Commission in November 2017.

The South Caucasus Pipeline Future Expansion (SCPFX), Trans Anatolia Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which constitute the Southern Gas Corridor, are in the third list of PCIs.

Southern Gas Corridor envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.



At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.



As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

