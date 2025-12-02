President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Lao People’s Democratic Republic
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Excellency Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.
Azernews presents the letter:
“Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you, and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of founding of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, and convey my best wishes.
Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the expansion of relations with Laos, and the enrichment of cooperation with new content both bilaterally and multilaterally.
I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between our countries and fully utilize the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and your brotherly people everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 28 November 2025”.
