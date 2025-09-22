Azerbaijan foils attempted drug smuggling at Iranian border
Measures to ensure the protection of Azerbaijan’s state border and combat illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances continue successfully, Azernews reports.
A violation of the state border from Iran was prevented in the service area of the “Horadiz” border detachment of the State Border Service.
According to the press center of the service, operational and border search measures led to the seizure of 13.6 kilograms of marijuana.
Investigative and operational actions on the case are ongoing.
