Smuggling attempt from Iran to Azerbaijan prevented at border
Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has reported the prevention of a drug smuggling attempt from Iran into Azerbaijani territory, Azernews reports.
According to the agency, on August 22, border guards in the service area of the Goytepe border detachment detected a violation of the state border. A subsequent search and operational measures led to the discovery and seizure of a large cache of narcotics and psychotropic substances.
In total, 6 kilograms 95 grams of marijuana were confiscated, along with 150 Gelopain-400 tablets, 60 Portal 0.4 tablets, and 60 Sigomet tablets.
The State Border Service noted that operational-investigative measures are continuing to identify those involved in the attempted smuggling.
