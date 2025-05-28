UK Ambassador to Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

28 May 2025 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

The British Ambassador to Baku, Fergus Auld, has extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 — Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the ambassador shared a message on his account on the social media platform “X.”

"On May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan gained its independence and established the first democratic republic in the East. I am very pleased to celebrate this historic day together with the people of Azerbaijan. May your independence be everlasting! A flag once raised shall never fall," the ambassador wrote.