UK Ambassador to Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day
The British Ambassador to Baku, Fergus Auld, has extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 — Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the ambassador shared a message on his account on the social media platform “X.”
"On May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan gained its independence and established the first democratic republic in the East. I am very pleased to celebrate this historic day together with the people of Azerbaijan. May your independence be everlasting! A flag once raised shall never fall," the ambassador wrote.
28 May 1918-cı ildə, Şərqin ilk demokratik respublikasını Azərbaycan müstəqilliyini əldə etməklə qurdu.— FergusAuldFCDO (@FergusAuldFCDO) May 28, 2025
Bu əlamətdar günü Azərbaycan xalqı ilə birlikdə qeyd etməyə çox şadam.
Müstəqilliyiniz əbədi olsun! Bir kərə yüksələn bayraq bir daha enməz 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/Z9BVpH0xpZ
