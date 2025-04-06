Azerbaijani Ombudsman calls for international action over Armenia's mine terror

6 April 2025 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

In response to the latest mine explosions in the Jabrayil and Agdam regions that left four Azerbaijani civilians, including children, seriously injured, Azerbaijan’s Ombudsman has issued a strong appeal urging international accountability and cooperation in the fight against Armenia’s ongoing mine terrorism, Azernews reports.

The Ombudsman stated that this tragedy once again highlights the ongoing threat mines pose to innocent lives in the region:

“Innocent people are losing their lives and health as a result of Armenia's ongoing mine terrorism... The mine threat in the region continues and the lives of innocent people are under threat at all times.”

According to the appeal, since the end of the 2020 war, a total of 392 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured due to mines planted by Armenia and unexploded ordnance. This, the Ombudsman said, is not only a physical threat, but also one that deeply affects victims psychologically and socially.

“The mines planted in our territories during the occupation pose a serious threat to the establishment of lasting peace in the region,” the statement reads. It emphasizes the need for robust international cooperation and assistance to counter the mine threat and ensure long-term security.

The appeal also highlights the legal and moral responsibility of the global community:

“Serious consideration of the humanitarian situation in the areas contaminated by mines by Armenia and holding Armenia accountable under international law remain an important obligation before relevant international organizations.”

Calling the deliberate planting of mines a “serious violation of human rights,” the Ombudsman urged international bodies to recognize the urgency of mine clearance and actively support Azerbaijan’s efforts in this field.

“As the Ombudsman, I call on the international community to recognize the urgency of mine clearance activities, support Azerbaijan’s ongoing mine clearance efforts, and also hold Armenia accountable for the deliberate and large-scale planting of mines,” the statement concludes.