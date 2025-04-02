State Border Service seizes millions worth of contraband in smuggling operations [PHOTOS]

2 April 2025 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Service noted that as a result of anti-smuggling measures, contraband with a total value of four million manat, including a drone, a pneumatic pistol and its parts, pharmaceuticals, pyrotechnic materials, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products, were discovered and seized.

In one month, as a result of measures taken to combat the illegal circulation of narcotic substances at the state border, 293 kilograms and 867 grams of narcotic substances and 4,116 tablets classified as strong narcotic agents were detected and removed from circulation, Azernews reports, citing the State Border Service.

