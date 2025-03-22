Azerbaijan’s COP29 platform amplifies marginalized voices in climate resilience efforts

22 March 2025 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

by Qaiser Nawab

The Commonwealth Pavilion at COP29 in Azerbaijan served as a beacon of hope and innovation as leaders, activists, and changemakers convened to discuss “Enhancing Youth and Women’s Green Skills: Based on the Commonwealth Experience.” I had the privilege of addressing this gathering, bringing voices from marginalized communities to the forefront and advocating for transformative solutions to pressing global challenges.

The Commonwealth: A Platform for Change

As a Commonwealth Youth Champion, my journey has been shaped by the values of inclusion, equality, and justice that define the Commonwealth. In 2018, these values drove my advocacy efforts, culminating in the unanimous passage of Pakistan’s Transgender Protection Act. This milestone taught me an enduring truth: empowering the marginalized strengthens societies, fostering resilience against any challenge, including the climate crisis.

Climate Change and Gender Inequality: The Humanitarian Crisis

Pakistan’s devastating floods in 2022 exposed the intersection of climate change and gender inequality. Women, often the backbone of rural economies, bore the brunt of the disaster. Stripped of livelihoods and resources, they faced unimaginable hardships:

Maternal health crises : Nearly 2,000 women gave birth daily in unsanitary and unsafe conditions, leading to countless preventable deaths.

: Nearly 2,000 women gave birth daily in unsanitary and unsafe conditions, leading to countless preventable deaths. Menstrual hygiene challenges : Young girls in overcrowded camps struggled with inadequate sanitation, revealing entrenched taboos around menstruation.

: Young girls in overcrowded camps struggled with inadequate sanitation, revealing entrenched taboos around menstruation. Child marriages: Financial strain forced families into marrying off young daughters, a phenomenon tragically termed “Monsoon Brides.” While 45 cases were officially documented, thousands more remain unreported, highlighting the nexus of poverty, climate change, and gender inequality.

These stories remind us that climate change is not merely an environmental challenge—it is a humanitarian crisis with far-reaching consequences for gender equality and human rights.

The Role of Youth and Green Skills

To address these challenges, targeted interventions are essential. Equipping women and girls with green skills—ranging from sustainable agriculture to renewable energy—can transform their lives and strengthen community resilience. Education and economic opportunities for women are not just empowerment tools; they are vital pathways to sustainable development.

The Commonwealth has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to nurturing youth leaders who champion these critical causes. By empowering young voices and fostering global collaboration, it creates a ripple effect that inspires change across member states.

Partnerships for an Inclusive Tomorrow

The support of host nations like Azerbaijan underscores the power of inclusive solutions. Azerbaijan’s engagement with NGOs and civil society exemplifies how governments can elevate marginalized voices and drive meaningful change.

As we navigate the complexities of climate change, gender inequality, and sustainable development, it is imperative that our actions today build a foundation for an equitable and inclusive future. Together, as members of the Commonwealth family, we can transform challenges into opportunities and ensure that no one is left behind.

A Call to Action

Let us recognize the critical role of women and youth in shaping a sustainable tomorrow. By investing in green skills, fostering inclusivity, and addressing systemic inequalities, we can create a world where every individual—regardless of gender or circumstance—has the chance to thrive.

This is our moment to act, to uplift, and to inspire. Together, we can ensure that the voices of the marginalized are heard and that their dreams become the cornerstone of a sustainable and equitable future.

Qaiser Nawab is the founder of the Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development (GSISD) and “THE” Society International (Together for Health and Education)