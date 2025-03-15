Global leaders discuss future technologies at XII Global Baku Forum
On the third day of the XII Global Baku Forum, a panel session titled "New Technologies for a New World" began, Azernews reports.
Moderated by Susan Ness, an expert from the Annenberg Policy Center, the session featured speeches from Thomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Director-General of the International Telecommunication Union; Sam Davs, Senior Advisor to the AI Governance Initiative at Oxford University; George Papandreou, former Prime Minister of Greece; Bernardo Mariano, IT Specialist at the UN Office of Information and Communications Technology; Rozen Plevneliev, former President of Bulgaria; Miliča Pejanović, former Minister of Defense of Montenegro; Vladimir Norov, former Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization; and Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
