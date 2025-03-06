First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visits Ganja, pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s monument [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

6 March 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, along with her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, visited the city of Ganja on March 6, Azernews reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters paid tribute to the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his monument in the city center.

Then, they posed for photos together with local residents.