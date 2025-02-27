Moderate earthquake strikes Ismayilli, Azerbaijan

27 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake was recorded in the Ismayilli district of Azerbaijan on February 27, Azernews reports, citing the Republic Seismological Service Center, part of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The seismic event took place at 09:16 AM local time, with a magnitude of 3.3. The earthquake's epicenter was located 46 kilometers below the Earth's surface, at a considerable depth, which is common for earthquakes of this scale. Although the earthquake was relatively mild, such seismic activity can still cause minor tremors in the affected region. There have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.

The Seismological Service Center continues to monitor the situation, and further updates will be provided if needed. The authorities are urging residents to stay informed and follow safety recommendations in case of aftershocks.