Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss strategic partnership at Asia Parliamentary Assembly

18 February 2025 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by the Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Yusuf Raza Gilani, who is visiting Azerbaijan as part of the 15th Plenary Session of the Asia Parliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports, citing the the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Service noted that the meeting focused on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, and the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period.

Recalling with pleasure his official visit to Pakistan last year and his meeting with Yusuf Raza Gilani, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the intensive mutual contacts and visits have contributed to the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The discussions also highlighted the potential for further developing Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, based on friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect, and support, both bilaterally and multilaterally. Opportunities for cooperation within regional and international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were also explored. During the meeting, both sides expressed their continued support for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty with gratitude. It was noted that strengthening ties between the legislative bodies and parliamentarians of the two countries, as well as parliamentary diplomacy, significantly contributes to the relations between their historically and culturally close peoples.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the Pakistani delegation about the post-conflict situation and realities in the region, the large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the liberated territories, mine clearance activities, and the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Additionally, other matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.