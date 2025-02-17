ADA and Luiss universities explore new academic programs during delegation visit

17 February 2025 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A delegation from Italy's "Luiss Guido Carli" University has arrived in Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation under the Italy-Azerbaijan University initiative. The team, currently engaged in discussions at ADA University, is focusing on expanding educational programs, exploring new opportunities for students, and deepening institutional relationships between the two universities, Azernews reports.

The meetings will include members of both universities' academic and administrative teams, as well as experts involved in the implementation of the Italy-Azerbaijan University initiative.

One of the key items on the agenda is the preliminary discussion of the "3+2" Law Program, which will be jointly offered by ADA University’s Faculty of Law. Under this program, students will study for three years in Baku and two years in Rome, gaining an international perspective on legal education. Upon completing the five-year program, graduates will receive degrees from both universities.

In addition, the delegation will discuss the potential launch of a dual-degree program in international relations. This program will combine ADA University's Master's in Diplomacy and International Relations with Luiss's International Relations specialty. Designed for high-achieving students, this program will deepen their knowledge in diplomacy and international studies, enhancing their global career prospects.

Beyond academic discussions, the Luiss delegation will also meet with Azerbaijani government officials. One of the main topics will be expanding collaboration within the framework of the “Made in Azerbaijan” branding initiative. These talks aim to strengthen economic and business relations through education.

This visit marks the continuation of the successful collaboration between ADA and Luiss universities. Two groups of students have already been accepted into the joint master's program offered by both institutions. Looking ahead, the universities plan to offer professional development programs to enhance the skills of experts working in various fields, further advancing their partnership.

This collaboration aims to contribute to the strengthening of academic and strategic ties between the two countries.